Mark Lovell murder: Man, 28, arrested over Newry shooting
A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Mark Lovell.
Mark Lovell, 58, was shot a number of times at close range in his car in Ardcarn Park, Newry, County Down, shortly after 18:00 GMT on 1 December.
Police said the man was arrested in the Newry area on Monday and he is in custody in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.
Three other men, aged 34, 45 and 40, previously arrested over the murder have been released on bail.
Police again appealed to anyone with information to come forward.
A reward of up to £20,000 has been offered by Crimestoppers.