MediaHuis: Sunday Independent to stop printing NI edition
- Published
The Sunday Independent is axing its Northern Ireland edition just a year after launching it.
The final edition of the newspaper will be printed on 18 December.
It is owned by MediaHuis, which also publishes the Belfast Telegraph, Sunday World and Sunday Life.
The decision to cease publication of the Northern Ireland edition comes as the Belgian-media group closes its printing facility in Newry, County Down.
The site will be vacated by the end of 2022.
MediaHuis said it plans to contract work to the Dublin-based Irish Times Group and other third party providers.
The Sunday Independent will continue to be sold in newsagents across Northern Ireland.
MediaHuis added that no redundancies are expected at this stage.