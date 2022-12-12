UK weather: Travel chaos for airline passengers as flights cancelled
Passengers from Northern Ireland are among those affected by flight cancellations and delays at airports in Great Britain.
All flights at Stansted Airport were suspended overnight while snow was cleared from the runway.
Sarah Getty has been trying to get home to her young children in Northern Ireland since Sunday afternoon.
So far, she's faced two cancelled flights and hundreds of pounds in additional costs because of disruption.
Stansted airport was "absolutely heaving," said Ms Getty, adding it was full of stranded passengers including children.
She told BBC News NI she is now taking a train from London to Bristol in the hope she can get a flight to Belfast from there.
"I'm just hoping to get home," she said.
Northern Ireland snooker star Mark Allen is on his way to a tournament but his flight was also cancelled due to the weather.
He said he had managed to make to England, but was now in "a race against time" to make it to the competition venue.
Last tournament of the year might not be what I’d hoped….. flight cancelled due to the weather. Now a race against time to see if I’ll make it tomorrow. I’ll do my best— Mark Allen (@pistol147) December 11, 2022
Stansted runway resumed operations at 03:00 GMT on Monday but the airport has warned disruption may continue.
There have also been delays at Heathrow and Gatwick airports while some train services in England are facing severe disruption.
In Northern Ireland, Belfast City Airport has told passengers about cancellations to several services to and from English airports, including routes to London; Leeds and Birmingham.
"Due to adverse weather across some parts of the UK, cancellations and delays should be expected," its spokeswoman said.
"Passengers should check the status of their flight with the airline before travelling to Belfast City Airport."
Belfast International Airport's spokeswoman told BBC News NI that no flights have been affected by the weather conditions so far on Monday morning.
But she also advised passengers to keep an eye on the airport's website and to contact their airline for the latest updates.
At Derry City Airport, the 06:50 Stansted flight was cancelled with the airport asking passengers to contact the airline.
Planes, trains and an automobile
Mother-of-two Sarah Getty was meant to be on a 30-hour short trip to England before returning home to her husband and two young children in County Down.
She said she was particularly anxious to get home to her two-year-old daughter whom she is breast-feeding.
"This is the first time I've ever left her," she added.
Ms Getty was originally booked on a flight home from London City Airport to Belfast City Airport with British Airways at 15:00 GMT on Sunday.
When it was was cancelled, her husband quickly rebooked her on to replacement flight from London Stansted to Belfast, due to depart just after 18:00 GMT.
She got a train to Stansted, but the Easyjet flight was delayed for hours and by the time it was ready to take off, the runway was shut because of snow.
Ms Getty told BBC News NI that when passengers were told to disembark from the aircraft at about 22:00 GMT she "bit the bullet" and decided to book an airport hotel for the night.
She managed to get one of the last available hotel rooms, but it cost her £175.
"I'm lucky, I had the money to be able to get a hotel. Some people don't have money," she said.
Extra costs
With no prospect of flights out of Stanstead overnight, she rebooked with Easyjet, this time hoping to get home via Bristol Airport.
However, when she left her hotel in the early hours on Monday, she could not get on a train at Stansted because of rail cancellations and delays.
She booked an Uber taxi to take her to London's Paddington Station, at cost of an estimated £77.
When she last spoke to BBC News NI, she was hoping to get a train from Paddington to Bristol Airport to catch a flight to Belfast on Monday afternoon.
But the train journey is going to cost another £100.
Ms Getty said she had overheard other passengers from Northern Ireland discussing the possibility of travelling to Liverpool to catch a ferry home, such is the extent of flight disruption.