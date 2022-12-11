Northern Ireland weather: Another night of sub-zero temperatures
Another night of sub-zero temperatures is forecast across Northern Ireland.
The temperature fell to -7C in Katesbridge, County Down, on Saturday night and it is expected to be as low, if not lower in some places, on Sunday.
The sub-zero overnight temperatures are to last until at least next weekend and daytime temperatures will remain below average in most parts.
A weather warning for fog and ice has been issued across Northern Ireland from 16:00 GMT on Sunday and lasts until 11:00 on Monday morning.
The Met Office is warning that freezing fog could reduce visibility down to as little as 50m in places.
It says the fog could linger all day on Monday in some spots.
It is always warning of ice in untreated areas.
In the Republic of Ireland, an emergency group met on Sunday to discuss what measures may be needed to assess the impact of the cold spell.
The National Emergency Coordination Group makes decisions around plans for the emergency services, transport and local authorities.
It comes after a Status Orange warning - the second highest level - was issued across the country for Sunday night.
Met Éireann has warned of severe frost, icy patches and freezing fog which could lead to disruption.
The Irish weather service has also issued a week-long yellow alert for the Republic of Ireland for low temperatures and ice.
The warning is set to last until noon on Friday.
Updated: Status Yellow - Low Temperature/Ice warning for Ireland was extended until 12:00 Friday 16/12/2022 ⚠️🥶— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 11, 2022
On Saturday, freezing weather led to the cancellation of some sporting fixtures in Northern Ireland.
It also led to dozens of flight cancellations and delays at Dublin Airport and disruption at many UK airports.
Saturday's Irish Premiership contest between Glentoran and Glenavon was postponed because of a frozen pitch.
The Intermediate Football Championship Final on Saturday was also postponed at Páirc Esler due to a frozen pitch.
On Friday, it was announced that the drop in temperature has triggered the first of this winter's cold weather payments in Northern Ireland.
They are paid to people living in areas where the average temperature is recorded or forecast to be 0C or below for seven consecutive days.
Only those who qualify and live in certain postcode areas will receive the £25 payment.