South Belfast: Man charged over attempted hijackings
A 22-year-old man has been charged after reports of attempted hijackings in south Belfast this weekend.
A woman was allegedly kicked and punched during an incident on the Lisburn Road at about 23:40 GMT on Friday and cars were set on fire.
The man was charged with three counts of arson, two counts of attempted vehicle hijacking and two counts of common assault.
He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday.
As is procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).