Newry petrol bomb attack being investigated
- Published
Police are investigating a petrol bomb attack at a house in Newry, County Armagh.
No-one was injured and the bomb did not ignite in the attack at 19:00 GMT at Clanrye Avenue on Friday 9 December.
A living room window was damaged and there was scorch damage to the front door of the house which was set alight.
Detectives are investigating a potential link with an earlier incident when bottles were thrown at the property and a window was damaged.
They have appealed for witnesses to come forward.