Cold weather: Met Office cancels weather warning for Northern Ireland
- Published
There is now no weather warning for Northern Ireland - it has been cancelled by the Met Office.
Freezing weather has led to the cancellation of some sporting fixtures in Northern Ireland.
It has also led to dozens of flight cancellations and delays at Dublin Airport and disruption at many UK airports.
Saturday's Irish Premiership contest between Glentoran and Glenavon has been postponed because of a frozen pitch.
Sunday's Ulster Club Final between Kilcoo and Glen is also in jeopardy with freezing temperatures forecast on Saturday night.
It follows the postponement of the Intermediate Football Championship Final on Saturday between at Páirc Esler due to a frozen pitch.
Following an inspection at Páirc Esler the pitch has been deemed unplayable.— Ulster GAA (@UlsterGAA) December 10, 2022
Therefore, the IFC Final has been subsequently postponed & will now take place next weekend.
A pitch inspection will be carried out at the Athletic Grounds tomorrow morning ahead of the SFC Final. pic.twitter.com/74tRLU3ZoC
In the Republic of Ireland, racing at Punchestown Racecourse in County Kildare has also been cancelled on Saturday due to snow, ice and freezing conditions.
Freezing overnight conditions across Ireland are expected to last into next weekend, at least.
Dublin Airport is once again fully open & operational today (Saturday). However, as a knock on from the issues faced by airlines yesterday, a number of flights have been cancelled. Passengers are advised to check with their airline for the latest info regarding their flight. pic.twitter.com/ErnoV3ZJ0B— Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) December 10, 2022
Temperatures by day will struggle to get several degrees above zero in most places.
Freezing fog and ice warnings have been issued in the Republic until noon on Sunday.
Irish weather service, Met Éireann, is expecting potential hazardous driving conditions.
The drop in temperature has triggered the first of this winter's cold weather payments in Northern Ireland.
They are paid to people living in areas where the average temperature is recorded or forecast to be 0C or below for seven consecutive days.
Only those who qualify and live in these postcode areas will receive the £25 payment:
- BT24
- BT25
- BT26
- BT30
- BT31
- BT32
- BT33
- BT34
Payments will be made automatically by the 14 December and there is no need to make a claim.