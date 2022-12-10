Cold weather: Met Office cancels weather warning for Northern Ireland

Cold enough for Oak Lake near Gortin in the Sperrin Mountains to freeze over. Photo from Johnny Corry.Johnny Corry
It was cold enough for Oak Lake near Gortin in the Sperrin Mountains to freeze over
By Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter

There is now no weather warning for Northern Ireland - it has been cancelled by the Met Office.

Freezing weather has led to the cancellation of some sporting fixtures in Northern Ireland.

It has also led to dozens of flight cancellations and delays at Dublin Airport and disruption at many UK airports.

Saturday's Irish Premiership contest between Glentoran and Glenavon has been postponed because of a frozen pitch.

Sunday's Ulster Club Final between Kilcoo and Glen is also in jeopardy with freezing temperatures forecast on Saturday night.

It follows the postponement of the Intermediate Football Championship Final on Saturday between at Páirc Esler due to a frozen pitch.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

In the Republic of Ireland, racing at Punchestown Racecourse in County Kildare has also been cancelled on Saturday due to snow, ice and freezing conditions.

Freezing overnight conditions across Ireland are expected to last into next weekend, at least.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Temperatures by day will struggle to get several degrees above zero in most places.

Freezing fog and ice warnings have been issued in the Republic until noon on Sunday.

Irish weather service, Met Éireann, is expecting potential hazardous driving conditions.

Phoebe Dickson
Eight-year-old Phoebe Dickson in Carryduff has made her first and tiniest snowman of the season

The drop in temperature has triggered the first of this winter's cold weather payments in Northern Ireland.

They are paid to people living in areas where the average temperature is recorded or forecast to be 0C or below for seven consecutive days.

PAcemaker
Frosty scenes in Belfast on Friday

Only those who qualify and live in these postcode areas will receive the £25 payment:

  • BT24
  • BT25
  • BT26
  • BT30
  • BT31
  • BT32
  • BT33
  • BT34

Payments will be made automatically by the 14 December and there is no need to make a claim.

More on this story

Related Topics