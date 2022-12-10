South Belfast: Woman kicked and punched during hijack attempt
A woman has been kicked and punched during an attempted hijacking in south Belfast.
She was attacked in the Lisburn Road area shortly after 23:40 GMT on Friday by a man who reportedly opened the door and ordered her to get out. He assaulted her before fleeing on foot.
Police have arrested a 22-year-old man following the incident as well as the burning of three cars.
A short time earlier a car had been set on fire in Fitzwilliam Street.
Police also received a report that shortly before 23:50 GMT a man was trying car door handles in the Upper Crescent area.
They then responded to a report after midnight that two further vehicles were on fire in the Cameron Street area.
Det Sgt Doughtery said: "Extensive damage was caused to two vehicles. Two other vehicles also had their handles tried in the area."
A man was arrested in the Botanic Avenue area a short time later on suspicion of a number of offences, including two counts of arson and four counts of interference with vehicles.
Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.