County Fermanagh teenager dies after collision
- Published
A 13-year-old girl has died after a collision in County Fermanagh on Tuesday.
Caitlin Hogg was hit by a car after she got off her school bus in Moher Road, Kinawley, at about 16:30 GMT.
The driver of the car was spoken to at the scene. Caitlin was airlifted to hospital in Belfast but died on Thursday.
In a post on social media, Cill Náile CLG (Kinawley GAA) said she was one of their "finest young players".
She was described by the club as a "lovely girl," with a "gentle and unassuming character".
"She was one of our brightest lights, and we in the club and the wider community are devastated beyond words at the loss of our little angel," the post read.
The club will be providing support to Caitlin's peers in the club and details of this will be posted in the parents' groups.
Enquiries into the collision are continuing and police have asked anyone who witnessed the crash or captured dash-cam footage to contact them.