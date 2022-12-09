BBC pulls Irish dancing series over result fixing allegations
- Published
The BBC has ended the production of a documentary on Irish dancing following "serious allegations" of competition fixing.
The five-part series called Point Perfect was pulled by the broadcaster during early production, it said.
The Irish dancing organisation An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG) launched an investigation into results fixing in October.
Yesterday it emerged they had suspended 44 people from judging.
CLRG said it had recommended the individuals face disciplinary hearings.
The complaints were first made to An Coiste Faire (CLRG Ethics Committee) in July, with supporting documentation dating back several years.
A statement from the CLRG to members seen by BBC News NI in October said that the evidence identified individuals "allegedly offering various inducements to promote dancers" at some competitions.
A BBC spokesperson said: "During early production for the BBC Arts/ NI co-production 'Point Perfect', serious allegations about aspects of competitive Irish dancing were reported in the press.
"Given this wider context the BBC is unable to proceed with the series as planned."
Belfast-based production company Stellify Media was commissioned by the BBC to produce the series.
In a statement on Friday, the CLRG said an independent investigation led by Mr Justice Michael Peart, a retired judge of the Irish Court of Appeal, recommended that that 44 people face disciplinary hearings.
A spokesperson said: "We wish to reiterate that CLRG regards all allegations of wrongdoing with the utmost seriousness."
They added that the hearings will be carried out by an "independent external disciplinary panel" and recruitment has begun for external individuals to sit on it.
CLRG has members from around the world, with nine regional councils set up to oversee events.
Some of its major annual events include the All-Ireland Irish Dancing Championships, Oireachtas Rince na Cruinne (the World Irish Dancing Championships) or more locally, provincial championships in Ulster, Munster, Leinster and Connacht.