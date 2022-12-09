Cold weather: Northern Ireland ice warning extended until Sunday
A Met Office yellow warning for ice in parts of Northern Ireland has been extended until 12:00 GMT on Sunday.
The warning is in place for counties Antrim, Down, Londonderry and Tyrone.
It came into effect on Thursday as snow showers brought some disruption to high-ground routes like the Glenshane Pass.
The frosty nights with sub-zero temperatures are forecast to last until at least the middle of next week as the cold snap grips Northern Ireland.
A sharp frost was forecast for most inland areas for Thursday night with temperatures expected to fall several degrees below freezing.
Katesbridge in County Down was the coldest place in Northern Ireland overnight, reaching temperatures as low as -6.8C, while Mount Dillon in the Republic of Ireland reached -6.9C.
It was a very cold night with temperatures dropping to -7C. Mount Dillon in Roscommon was coldest across Ireland at -6.9C, Katesbridge was coldest in NI at -6.8C. pic.twitter.com/ErAjuFgvHE— Barra Best (@barrabest) December 9, 2022
In the Republic of Ireland, an ice and snow warning has been issued for Donegal until noon on Saturday.
Met Éireann has also issued a weather advisory for Ireland for cold weather until noon on Wednesday, 14 December.
The organisation is expecting sharp frosts, ice and some wintry showers - mainly for coastal counties.
Parts of Dublin saw snow overnight.
An ice warning had previously been issued by the Met Office for Northern Ireland, from 17:00 on Wednesday until 18:00 on Thursday, for some treacherous conditions.