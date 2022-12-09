PSNI to look at improving pay for new police recruits
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said it is looking at improving the pay of new recruits as it is a key factor in a rise in resignations.
The number of recruits quitting has doubled in the past year.
The starting salary of about £21,000 is well below other UK police services.
The police said the situation could be addressed as early as next week, but the number of resignations is not causing major operational problems.
PSNI Chief Operating Officer Pamela McCreedy said there is scope for training officers to receive a wage increase, but it is not yet guaranteed.
More than 400 officers are projected to leave the service this year.
Ms McCreedy told BBC News NI this could be attributed to a recruitment surge in 2018-19, with many younger officers now choosing to leave the force, but said that poor salaries were a contributing factor.
The reduction in overtime payments has also had an effect on the workforce, she added.
At present, new recruits undergo a 23-week training programme and earn £21,411 pro rata - about £7,000 less than Scotland.
A proposed monthly increase of £280 would bring trainees in line with probationary officers who earn £24,780 per annum for their first two years of service.
After completing training, officers are also paid a £3,500 allowance in acknowledgement of the additional security threat faced by police in Northern Ireland.
"[Starting salaries] are something we are looking at, and actually we have asked for a paper to come through to our strategic management board next week," Ms McCreedy said.
"We have scope to consider that those officers could start at the probationary salary.
"When we looked at this last year... we decided it would affect the 2021 recruitment campaign candidates coming through.
"But due to our budgetary pressures and the slowing down of recruitment coming into the organisation, we've still not got to that campaign."
In September it was announced that the PSNI was to freeze officer recruitment due to sustained budgetary pressures.
The police service, which has 6,800 officers, has recruited more student officers than expected this year.