County Londonderry hit-and-run victim was Catriona Josephine Johnston
- Published
A woman who died after a hit-and-run in County Londonderry on Tuesday evening was Catriona Josephine Johnston.
The 35-year-old was a pedestrian and died at the scene of a crash on the Dunhill Road, between Coleraine and Limavady, on Tuesday.
Police said a motorist called about 19:00 GMT concerned about her safety.
Officers closed the road and found the body of a woman who they believe was hit by a vehicle which then drove off.
On Wednesday police said efforts to identify the vehicle involved were ongoing, detectives said.
Police appealed for anyone who was travelling on the road at the time who had dashcam footage to contact police.