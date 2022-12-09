Junior Eurovision: County Down teen Ireland's 'light' in song contest
"No matter how dark or sad times get, you'll always be able to find light inside of you."
That is the message behind 13-year-old Sophie Lennon's song Solas, which she will be singing on Sunday at the Junior Eurovision 2022 singing contest.
The teenager, from Mayobridge in County Down, will fly the flag for Ireland in Yerevan, Armenia.
Young talent from 16 countries will battle it out to be crowned the winner, including the UK's entry Freya Skye.
Speaking to BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme from Armenia, Sophie said she was extremely excited to be taking part.
"I've been looking forward to it for the longest time," she said.
"It's just a dream come true. It's a massive deal."
While Sophie didn't want to give too much away about the theatrical side of her performance, she said: "It is going to be magical."
'Everybody has light inside them'
Her song Solas is sung in the Irish language. "It means light and it's all about mental health," she said.
"Everybody has a light inside of them, it's like finding the light at the end of the tunnel.
"It's always there, but it's just hard to find sometimes."
Sophie is no stranger to the big stage or when it comes to performing in front of crowds.
The 13-year-old has already won BBC School Soloist of the Year 2022 and previously performed in Shrek the Musical in Belfast.
Two years ago, the Mayobridge girl performed on RTÉ's The Late Late Toy Show.
Apart from her love for singing and performing, Sophie is a registered young carer for her older brother Conor.
"It means I help him with all his necessities - I feed him, I dress him, I keep an eye on him really, to make sure he doesn't do anything dangerous really," she said.
"The Young Carers Association are just so so supportive, if I have to do something they're just always there.
"I couldn't live without them because we're not really like other kids in a way because we have to care for someone else other than ourselves."
Living a fantasy
When asked how she was finding Armenia and the run-up to Sunday, Sophie told the programme she loved it.
"You'd think it was competitive but we're all just one big family over here," she said.
"I am best friends with Nare from Armenia, we're just with each other the whole day.
"I think that's what makes the Junior Eurovision much more magical because it's for kids. The adult one is much more competitive in a way.
"The junior one is like a fantasy, it's so much fun and I wish I could stay here forever."
Sophie said she has received immense support from her family and friends back in Mayobridge.
"My whole family cant wait to get over. They're bringing people too," she said.
"I hope I win but it's amazing even to get this far."
Junior Eurovision is being shown on BBC One, CBBC and TG4 on Sunday.