Causeway Coast and Glens council: Unions say pay offer falls short
- Published
Trade unions have rejected the latest pay offer from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.
Councillors on Tuesday night agreed to make a one-off payment of £1,925 to all employees.
However NIPSA, GMB and Unite trade unions say it falls short of their local pay claim.
They are calling for an incremental rise for all staff as well as a one off £1,000 cost of living payment.
Lorraine Hartin from Nipsa said: "While council may regard this as a generous offer, it does not offer a consolidated incremental increase that will benefit staff going forward."
The National Joint Council for Local Government Services' earlier this year agreed a £1,925 pay rise for council workers which has already been implemented.
'Staff remain in financial detriment'
Ms Hartin says unlike that, Causeway Coast and Glen Borough council's latest offer is a one-off payment.
"Without incremental increases, staff in Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council will remain at a financial detriment to their counterparts in councils that have already agreed and paid out increments and a cost of living payment." she said.
Nipsa and GMB members are currently working to rule - they are only working what is required in their contracts.
The GMB trade union's regional organiser, Alan Perry said: "Trade unions are asking for an incremental pay point increase that will put money in our members pay packets on an ongoing basis.
"Our members within Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council are now among the lowest paid employees of all 11 councils after several councils have agreed pay increases for employees.
"Unions have also advised management that should an offer not be forthcoming at the special council meeting on the 12th of Dec then we have no alternative but to move to an all-out strike with notice likely to be served before Christmas."
A council spokesperson said: "The Council will consider the Trade Union response and its next steps. Presently there is minimal impact on services."