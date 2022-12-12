Cost of living: Health workers on 24-hour strike in pay dispute
Health sector workers from three of Northern Ireland's biggest unions are taking part in a strike on Monday, in a dispute over pay and conditions.
Members from Unison, Nipsa and GMB in all areas of the health service will take part in a 24-hour strike.
Health workers have been told they will receive a 2022-23 pay award of £1,400, however, Unison's regional secretary says "it's not enough".
It will be the first strike in the health service since 2019.
The unions have campaigned about pay levels at a time of rising inflation and on issues such as staffing levels within the health service.
A pay uplift which was announced by Stormont's Department of Health last Thursday came after a recommendation by an independent review body.
It followed legislation at Westminster which allowed civil servants to enact the proposal in the absence of a health minister.
But Unison's regional secretary Patricia McKeown told BBC's Sunday Politics that the uplift wasn't enough for its members.
"It doesn't make up for the loss in earnings over the last decade, most of our members find themselves in very, very difficult circumstances, not just because of the current cost-of-living crisis; this has been cumulative over at least 10 years."
Compared to 2019, this time workers seem more defiant and entrenched in action that will make a difference.
While the dispute is over pay and conditions, staff also feel let down that, despite having kept much of Northern Ireland afloat during the pandemic, they are having to resort to strike action for better pay.
Monday's action involves members from Unison, NIPSA and GMB walking out for 24 hours.
The aim is to pile pressure on politicians and management - highlighting that until now the system, according to the unions, has been running on "good will".
Without a working local government will it make any difference?
Unions have told me that it will, as civil servants and health trust management will realise just how much staff have been filling in by not taking breaks and staying beyond the end of their shift.
The unions said no one wants to strike, especially two weeks before Christmas.
But talk of a general strike across all sectors is not being ruled out.
The previous health minister Robin Swann, who left his post in October, had been restricted in making a pay award because of the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive.
The Secretary of State, Chris Heaton-Harris, has now set a budget and recent legislation passed at Westminster has empowered senior civil servants to issue pay guidance and ultimately make pay awards.
The latest package is believed to cost the Department of Health about £215m.
In its guidance, the Department of Finance has said pay awards to public sector workers must be affordable for the Stormont budget.
The RCN has called for the government to offer a 5% rise above the RPI inflation rate.
Meanwhile, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) will take part in its largest strike action across Northern Ireland, England and Wales on 15 and 20 December.
But its general secretary, Pat Cullen, told the BBC that industrial action could be called off if the UK health secretary negotiates "seriously" over pay. This has been rejected by the UK government.
Ms Cullen said strike action is "not about lining [their members] pockets with gold".
"It's about standing up for their patients, wanting their patients to get a decent service," she added.
What does Monday's strike involve?
Unison and Nipsa members have been taking part in industrial action since 5 December, with a work-to-rule policy.
On 12 December, members will leave their roles and join picket lines. Colleagues from GMB will also join them.
The strike is all day, with members issued guidance about periods of time when they are called to join picket lines.
From Tuesday, the unions have said they will return to their previous action which is short of strike.
Among the employers to be notified of the strike action are the five health trusts, the Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service, the Northern Ireland Social Care Council, Public Health Agency and the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority.
Trade union laws state that life-preserving care must be provided during strikes by health workers.
This means that despite the industrial action, services such as urgent tests and scans, essential cancer services and ongoing care for vulnerable patients will still be protected.