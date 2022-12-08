Stormont issues guidance on trade union pay talks
Stormont's Department of Finance has issued guidance to other departments which will allow the start of pay talks with trades unions.
Normally, a pay policy is agreed by the Stormont Executive before the start of the financial year.
However, that agreement did not happen this year due to the lack of a functioning executive.
The guidance tells departments that any pay awards must be affordable in the context of the recent Stormont budget.
Any pay remit submitted for consideration must be accompanied by an affordability assurance from the department's senior official.
In a letter to finance directors the Department of Finance said public sector employers should now "urgently engage with their staff groups and their representative trade unions on the 2022/23 awards so that these can be negotiated, agreed and implemented as soon as possible".
Aside from affordability, the guidance said there should be consideration of legal entitlements and fairness as well as "cognisance of national pay arrangements where appropriate".
In July, an independent pay review body recommended that health staff in Northern Ireland should get a pay increase of £1,400.
The then health minister, Robin Swann, immediately said he would accept the recommendation, which it is understood would cost around £215m.
No formal decision could be made because of the lack of a pay policy.
Recent legislation passed at Westminster has empowered senior civil servants to issue pay guidance and ultimately make pay awards.