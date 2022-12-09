Mark Lovell murder inquiry: Two men released on bail
Two men who were arrested by police investigating the murder of Mark Lovell in Newry have been released on bail.
The 58-year-old was shot a number of times at close range in his car near his home in Ardcarn Park in the city on 1 December.
The two men, aged 45 and 40, were arrested on Wednesday following searches of properties in the Newry area.
A 34-year-old man who was arrested on Thursday remains in police custody.
Detectives have again appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
On Tuesday a reward of up to £20,000 for information about the murder of Mr Lovell was offered by Crimestoppers.