Mark Lovell murder inquiry: Two men released on bail

Mark Lovell
Mark Lovell was shot a number of times, at close range near his home

Two men who were arrested by police investigating the murder of Mark Lovell in Newry have been released on bail.

The 58-year-old was shot a number of times at close range in his car near his home in Ardcarn Park in the city on 1 December.

The two men, aged 45 and 40, were arrested on Wednesday following searches of properties in the Newry area.

A 34-year-old man who was arrested on Thursday remains in police custody.

Detectives have again appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

On Tuesday a reward of up to £20,000 for information about the murder of Mr Lovell was offered by Crimestoppers.

