County Londonderry hit-and-run incident leaves woman dead
- Published
A woman has died after a hit-and-run in County Londonderry on Tuesday evening.
Police said a motorist called at about19:00 GMT concerned about the safety of a pedestrian in Dunhill Road between Coleraine and Limavady.
Officers closed the road and found the body of a woman who they believe was struck by a vehicle which then drove off.
Efforts to identify the vehicle involved were ongoing, detectives said.
The road has since reopened.
Det Insp Peter MacCionáoith appealed for anyone who was travelling on the road at the time who had dashcam footage to contact police.