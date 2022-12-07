North West 200: Council's £275,000 funding gets go ahead
- Published
Council plans to increase financial support for next year's North West 200 are to go ahead, BBC News NI understands.
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council had agreed to contribute an estimated £275,000 towards the event.
It includes grant funding, office accommodation and costs of building the course.
But the decision was put on hold several weeks ago following a request from at least 13 councillors.
Sinn Féin, the Social Democratic and Labour Party and a number of independent councillors asked for legal advice before proceeding with the funding arrangement.
Their concerns included a lack of information about the accounts of the event organiser Coleraine and District Motor Club.
Sinn Féin representatives also questioned the legality of entering a partnership with a limited company.
Concerns raised
The proposed support deal and legal opinion on the concerns raised was listed to be heard again in a closed council meeting on Tuesday night.
It is understood a majority of councillors voted to continue with the plan to increase its contributions.
BBC News NI has contacted the North West 200 organisers for a response.