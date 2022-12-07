Mark Lovell: Two men arrested over Newry murder
Two men have been arrested by police investigating the murder of Mark Lovell in Newry.
The 58-year-old was shot a number of times at close range in his car near his home in Ardcarn Park in the city on 1 December.
Two men, aged 45 and 40, were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.
The arrests followed searches of properties in the Newry area on Wednesday morning.
Detectives have again appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
On Tuesday a reward of up to £20,000 for information about the murder of Mr Lovell was offered by Crimestoppers.