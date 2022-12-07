County Fermanagh teenager airlifted to hospital after collision
- Published
A 14-year-old girl was airlifted to hospital in Belfast after a collision in County Fermanagh on Tuesday.
The ambulance service said it was called to the incident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in Moher Road, Kinawley, at 16:30 GMT.
The road has remained closed while police investigate the circumstances of the incident.
Prayers were offered at a special mass held on Tuesday night at St Naile's Church in Kinawley.
In a post on social media, Cill Náile CLG (Kinawley GAA) asked everyone in the community to come together in prayer and hope for one of their young club members.