County Fermanagh teenager airlifted to hospital after collision

Police cordon
By Julian Fowler
South West Reporter, BBC News NI

A 14-year-old girl was airlifted to hospital in Belfast after a collision in County Fermanagh on Tuesday.

The ambulance service said it was called to the incident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in Moher Road, Kinawley, at 16:30 GMT.

The road has remained closed while police investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Prayers were offered at a special mass held on Tuesday night at St Naile's Church in Kinawley.

In a post on social media, Cill Náile CLG (Kinawley GAA) asked everyone in the community to come together in prayer and hope for one of their young club members.

Related Topics