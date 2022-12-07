Weather: Ice forecast for Northern Ireland as arctic airs move south
Ice has been forecast for some parts of Northern Ireland as arctic airs moves south across the UK and Ireland.
A warning has been issued by the Met Office from midnight on Wednesday until 18:00 GMT on Thursday for some treacherous conditions.
The organisation said scattered wintry showers would fall on frozen ground, leading to icy stretches in untreated areas.
Parts of high ground are also likely to get a dusting of snow.
However not everywhere will be affected by the showers.
Overnight temperatures are expected to fall close to 0C inland, likely a few degrees below in some countryside areas.
On Thursday, thermometers are likely to struggle to reach just 3C or 4C for most, with onshore winds making it feel colder around the coast.
The Department for Infrastructure said its winter safety service was fully operational with about 300 staff and 130 gritters available to salt main roads.
It also added 12 specialist snow blowers were ready to be deployed if needed.
In the Republic of Ireland, warnings for ice and low temperatures have also been issued for Wednesday night until midday on Thursday.
A second warning comes into force at 22:00 on Thursday and lasts until 10:00 on Friday.
Meanwhile in England, the Met Office has issued an amber alert for cold weather - the second highest level - from Wednesday until next Monday.
The organisation said the weather could increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services.
Widespread frosts at night in Northern Ireland are likely to last at least until the beginning of next week with a further risk of ice where we have a few showers.
Temperatures by day will also stay below average with some places struggling to get above 1C or 2C at the weekend.