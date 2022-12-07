Lisa Dorrian: Reward offered for information on 2005 murder
- Published
A £20,000 reward is being offered for information on the disappearance and murder of Lisa Dorrian.
The 25-year-old shop assistant vanished after attending a party at a caravan park in Ballyhalbert, a seaside village in County Down, in 2005.
It is presumed that Ms Dorrian, who was from Bangor, was murdered.
"After nearly 18 years, we've waited long enough as a family, Lisa doesn't deserve to be out there alone," her sister Joanne told BBC News NI.
"We've begged and pleaded with people to come forward and if money is what it will take to get Lisa back, we'd pay anything."
Ms Dorrian was last seen on the night of 27 February 2005 and police believe she was murdered that night or in the early hours of the following morning.
No-one has ever been convicted of her murder and her body has never been found.
'The person who killed Lisa knew Lisa'
"I always try to put myself in their shoes," said Joanne.
"I try to do that because I think what is keeping them for telling us? What more could we do? We have put our souls on the line and in public for almost 18 years.
"The person who killed Lisa, knew Lisa. The person who disposed of Lisa's body knew her, was with her that weekend.
"They just need to think back to the lovely, funny person she was.
"She was caring to everyone she met, that's undeniable. There's no doubt that the people who were in her company that weekend felt that love and warmth from her."
The reward of up to £20,000 is being offered by the charity Crimestoppers.
It will be given for information leading to either the arrest and conviction of those responsible or the recovery of her body, which Det Supt Eamonn Corrigan said was "especially noteworthy, and indeed unusual".
Anyone who provides information to Crimestoppers can remain anonymous and the charity will not ask for or store any personal details, including internet addresses.
The family has also raised £65,000 which it can award for the right information.
"Money means nothing to us, Lisa means everything," said Joanne.
"If this is enough to motivate them then I'd beg them to do that."
Joanne said her family "couldn't speak more highly of the dedication of the PSNI" and they would never give up the hope of giving Lisa a Christian burial.
On Wednesday, they will attend the Irish National Missing Persons Day event in Dublin.
"Nearly 18 years without Lisa has completely shaped our lives," said Joanne.
"I constantly worry that I'm going to forget what her laugh sounds like. In 2005, we didn't have the technology we have now."
But Joanne says the family talk about Lisa every day and will always keep her memory alive.
Det Supt Corrigan urged those responsible to "please search your conscience and come forward".
"They are denying this family the most basic of rights and that's the right to lay their loved one to rest," he said.
"It is not too late to do the right thing and to help bring some form of closure to years of torment."