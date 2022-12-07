PSNI: Northern Ireland police resignations double among new recruits
- Published
Resignations among newly-recruited Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers have doubled in two years, prompting the force to carry out a review.
One constable told BBC News NI pay was a major issue - he was earning £11.91 an hour and had a second job outside his police shifts.
"I'm about to work my 16th day in a row between the two jobs," he said.
"If I had a mortgage to pay I would be finished."
Recruits undergo a 23-week training programme before spending two years as a probationary constable.
Data shows 49 probationary constables quit in the past financial year - up from 25 during the previous 12 months.
The PSNI spent more than £1m training them.
The numbers are in sharp contrast to the picture 10 years ago, when eight officers quit in the period after training.
Starter pay is just over £21,000 - about £7,000 less than in Scotland - although increments can eventually push a constable's salary to around £40,000 over time.
After completing training, officers are also paid a £3,500 allowance in acknowledgement of the additional security threat faced by police in Northern Ireland.
But the cost-of-living crisis appears to have created big problems amongst new joiners.
The Police Federation, which represents officers, put BBC News NI in contact with a number of officers who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The constable with the second job is in his early 20s.
"I had to get clearance to do the other job and more are going down that route," he said.
"I've seen people resign but I haven't considered it as it's what I always wanted to do.
"The stress is a lot more than people realise, especially with there being a security threat."
A constable with six years experience - and higher up the pay ladder - said: "You are seeing one or two resignations a week."
He said things are "pretty dire", with the PSNI's squeezed budget having impacted on officer overtime.
"We pay quite heavily into our pension. But people are opting out of it as they can't afford the £300-400 a month.
"That's going to effect their long-term futures."
'Pay is not attractive'
The issue has been discussed between PSNI commanders and the Policing Board.
Ulster Unionist Party board member Mike Nesbitt said: "Some attrition is inevitable. There is always the odd recruit finding 'it's not for me'.
"But my concern is around pay. It is not attractive especially when you think officers are subject to a terrorist threat.
"Pay is the most significant fact in the rise in attrition rates."
In response to the figures, which were disclosed under a Freedom of Information request, the PSNI said it was reviewing the situation.
"Once this work is completed, we will be in a position to identify what, if any, specific actions are required by us as an organisation to reduce attrition rates," a spokesperson said.