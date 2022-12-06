Mark Lovell murder: Crimestoppers offers £20k reward for information
- Published
A reward of up to £20,000 for information about the murder of Mark Lovell has been offered by Crimestoppers.
The 58-year-old was shot a number of times at close range in his car near his home in Ardcarn Park in Newry.
Detectives investigating the murder reiterated an appeal for information backed by a reward from the independent charity.
Det Ch Insp Caldwell said the murder on Thursday was callous and ruthless.
"I understand that people may be afraid to speak up, but please be assured that information can be given anonymously," he said.
"Crimestoppers will never ask for or store any of your personal details."