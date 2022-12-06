Cregagh Road: Man injured in east Belfast stabbing
A man is in hospital after being stabbed in east Belfast on Monday evening.
It happened on the Cregagh Road and was reported to police at about 18:40 GMT.
Det Sgt Lorraine Dougherty said the victim "sustained two puncture wounds to his back and an injury to his head".
The man was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.
Police want anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have mobile or dashcam footage to contact them.