Strep A: Pupil dies at Belfast school which reported case
- Published
A girl who attended a Belfast primary school which reported a severe case of the bacterial infection strep A has died, BBC News NI understands.
The five-year-old became severely ill last week and was treated at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.
On Friday the Public Health Agency sent a letter to parents of P1 to P3 children at Black Mountain Primary School.
It said one of its pupils was diagnosed with a severe form of strep A.
Children were asked to attend a clinic to be seen by a doctor and receive a preventative course of antibiotics.
BBC News NI understands the girl had been treated in intensive care but passed away on Monday.
Strep A can cause a range of illnesses. Most cases are mild - a sore throat or a skin infection that can be easily treated with antibiotics.
Deaths from strep A are rare.
Some people develop scarlet fever, which causes a skin rash (that feels like sandpaper) and flu-like symptoms, including a high temperature.
Very rarely, strep A can cause something called invasive group A streptococcal infection or iGAS, which can be deadly.
Invasive disease happens when the bacteria get past your body's immune defences.
Northern Ireland is currently dealing with an outbreak of scarlet fever among school children.
On Monday the principal of Brackenagh West Primary School near Kilkeel in County down said dozens of pupils were suffering from strep A infections, including cases of scarlet fever.
The Public Health Agency is asking parents to be vigilant.
BBC News NI understands the authorities are working closely with those schools that are affected.
Community groups are also being contacted about affected children who may have used their facilities.
Warning signs
In the rest of the UK, eight children have died due to complications from strep A bacterial infections since September.
Of those, seven were in England and the other was a seven-year-old in Wales.
Warning signs of invasive disease include:
- fever (a high temperature above 38C)
- severe muscle aches
Urgent, early medical help is essential.
The UKHSA advises that anyone with a high fever, severe muscle aches, pain in one area of the body and unexplained vomiting or diarrhoea should seek medical help immediately.
Strep A can be treated with antibiotics.
What should parents do?
As a parent, if you feel that your child seems seriously unwell, you should trust your own judgement. Contact your GP if:
- your child is getting worse
- your child is feeding or eating much less than normal
- your child has had a dry nappy for 12 hours or more or shows other signs of dehydration
- your baby is under three months old and has a temperature of 38°C, or is older than three months and has a temperature of 39°C or higher
- your baby feels hotter than usual when you touch their back or chest, or feels sweaty
- your child is very tired or irritable
Call 999 or go to A&E if:
- your child is having difficulty breathing - you may notice grunting noises or their tummy sucking under their ribs
- there are pauses when your child breathes
- your child's skin, tongue or lips are blue
- your child is floppy and will not wake up or stay awake