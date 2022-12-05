Londonderry: Man held over bomb left outside PSNI station released
- Published
A 28-year-old man arrested after a bomb was left outside a police station in Londonderry has been released.
A delivery driver was forced at gunpoint to drive the bomb to Waterside Police Station on Sunday 20 November.
Police had initially described it as an "elaborate hoax" but after further examination they said it was an explosive device.
The man was arrested in Claudy in County Londonderry on Sunday.
He was detained under the Terrorism Act.
Police said on Monday that their investigation is ongoing and appealed for information.
Police said the bomb was placed in the delivery driver's car in the Currynierin area of Derry before he was forced to drive the 2.5 miles (4km) to the police station.
He was then able to raise the alarm.
Last week the dissident republican group Arm na Poblachta said it was responsible for the bomb.
The man who was arrested was also held on suspicion of kidnapping and possession of a gun in connection with an incident that is believed to have happened in Claudy on 10 November.
Police said a man was threatened with a gun and taken from premises on Main Street in the village by two masked men.