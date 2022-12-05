Police investigating death of teenager in Fintona
- Published
Police are investigating the circumstances of the death of a teenage boy in the Fintona area of County Tyrone.
A body was discovered shortly before 12.00 GMT on Monday.
It is believed to be the body of 15-year-old Matthew McCallan from the Dungannon area.
He was reported missing shortly after 03.30 GMT on Sunday morning when he did not arrive home after attending an event in Fintona on Saturday night.
Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: "Our thoughts are very much with Matthew's devastated family who received this tragic news today. A number of specially trained officers are providing support to them at this time.
"Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death, which are currently being treated as unexplained."
Matthew was last seen at approximately 01.20 GMT in the Ecclesville Centre, Fintona. Police have appealed for information.
Dungannon councillor Barry Monteith told the BBC that the body was discovered on Tattyreagh Road.
He praised the "unbelievable... fantastic response" from the people of Fintona and beyond as they aided the search and rescue operation.
Mr Monteith described Matthew as a "good, quiet young man" who loves country music and played gaelic football with Dungannon Thomas Clarkes.