Cold snap: Temperatures set to plunge to -5C
The first cold spell of winter will reach Northern Ireland later in the week with sub-zero temperatures at night and wintry showers forecast.
Arctic air will bring temperatures well below average especially from the middle of the week with widespread frost expected by night.
Thermometers are expected to fall as low as around -5C inland and away from the coasts.
The week will be mainly dry with a good deal of sunshine on most days.
The sun will not really help as temperatures struggle to get a few degrees above zero by the end of the week and over the coming weekend.
A few showers are likely to come in on the wind and some will be wintry, especially over the tops of hills and mountains.
Any showers to lower levels are expected to be mainly of sleet.
In the Republic of Ireland the Irish weather service Met Eireann has issued a cold weather advisory for Ireland.
Meanwhile in England the Met Office has issued an amber alert for cold weather - the second highest level - from Wednesday until next Monday.
The organisation says the weather "could increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services".