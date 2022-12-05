Stormont stalemate: Assembly to be recalled for fifth time
- Published
The Stormont Assembly is set to be recalled for a fifth time in a bid to elect a new Speaker, BBC News NI understands.
Sinn Féin has proposed a motion to bring it back to debate the cost-of-living crisis.
Thirty signatures are required for it to be successful. The Social Democratic and Labour Party is also backing it.
The last failed recall was in October, ahead of a deadline to restore power-sharing.
The move will have to be confirmed and scheduled by outgoing Speaker Alex Maskey.
A sitting could then take place some time later in the week.
The Sinn Féin motion calls on the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to end its boycott of the assembly and reform an executive.
The assembly has previously been recalled four times since May's election but on each occasion, the DUP has refused to support a new Speaker being chosen.
No other business can take place until a Speaker is elected.
The DUP has said it will not vote for a Speaker until the Northern Ireland Protocol is significantly changed.
The party has protested against the protocol, a part of the UK-EU Brexit deal which keeps Northern Ireland aligned with some EU trade rules.
This was designed to ensure goods could move freely across the Irish land border, from the UK into an EU member state, the Republic of Ireland.
However, in turn, the protocol imposed some new checks on goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
Meanwhile, later a bill to give the Northern Ireland secretary powers to cut MLA salaries will be fast-tracked through the House of Lords.
It has already been passed by MPs but will be debated by peers on Monday evening.
The bill will also extend the time period for parties to return to power-sharing government at Stormont.
If the DUP refuses to end its boycott of the Stormont institutions by 8 December, the bill will give Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris the option to either:
- Call an election - which would be for some point between mid-January and the beginning of March, or
- Extend the deadline by six weeks to 19 January
If nothing changes by that extended deadline, an election could take place by 13 April.
The legislation will also clarify the "limited decision-making" powers that civil servants now have in the absence of ministers.
Extra provisions are also being made to allow a regional rate to be set, should an executive not be in place, as well as powers for the approval of some public appointments.