Clady: Man's arm broken after being hit with wooden posts
A man in his 30s has suffered a broken arm after being attacked by two men with wooden posts in County Londonderry.
Police said the incident happened at a house at Cluny Gardens in Clady shortly before 20:00 GMT on Friday.
Two masked men entered the man's home and struck him a number of times with the wooden posts.
The man's arm was broken and he was also left with severe cuts and bruises.
Police want anyone who has information about the attack to contact them.