Banbridge and Newtownbutler: Police investigate suspicious objects
- Published
A number of homes have been evacuated in Banbridge, County Down, following the discovery of a suspicious object.
Army technical officers are at the scene in Brookfield Avenue and the public is advised to avoid the area.
Meanwhile, an alert which began in Newtownbutler in County Fermanagh, on Friday is continuing.
The Crom Road is currently closed at its junctions with the Landbrock Road and the Galloon Road. No homes are thought to have been evacuated.
Police are investigating a report of a suspicious object having been left there as well.
Diversions are in place, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.