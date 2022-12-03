Newry murder: Mark Lovell, 58, shot dead outside home
- Published
The 58-year-old man who was shot dead in Newry on Thursday evening was Mark Lovell, the police have confirmed.
Mr Lovell was shot a number of times at close range outside his home in Ardcarn Park. He died at the scene.
Police said one line of inquiry is that the shooting was part of a cross-border crime feud, possibly involving drugs.
On Friday, Supt Norman Haslett described the murder as a "brutal and a senseless attack on a defenceless man".
He said the victim, who was a husband and father, crashed his car into a nearby property after the attack.
Politicians have condemned the attack and urged anyone with any information to get in contact with the police.