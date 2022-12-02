East Belfast UVF: Second man accused over weapons granted bail
A second man accused of storing Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) guns and ammunition at his home in east Belfast has been released on bail.
William Baker, 51, claimed he feared being shot if he did not comply with the paramilitary group, the High Court in Belfast heard on Friday.
He was among four men arrested during a series of police raids on 18 November.
The weapons haul was found at a property shared with his co-accused brother, who was released this week.
Six guns, ammunition, two pipe bombs and two smoke grenades were discovered at the address on Belvoir Street.
The items were discovered during searches carried out after detectives gathered intelligence as part of an operation against the east Belfast UVF.
What is the east Belfast UVF?
It is a faction of the loyalist paramilitary group the UVF, which murdered more than 500 people during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.
In 1994 it declared a ceasefire, stating that its members would end their violence.
In recent years the east Belfast UVF has been targeted by police investigating drug dealing and other criminality.
In 2021 the group was linked to a gathering of masked men in Pitt Park in east Belfast.
A box of magnets, believed to be used on the underside of a vehicle, were also discovered at the property.
William Baker and his brother, 47-year-old Robin Baker, both from Belvoir Street, deny being members of the UVF.
They are both charged with possessing guns and explosives with intent to endanger life and in suspicious circumstances.
The court heard that during interviews William Baker told police that his brother was not aware of what had been stored at the property.
He claimed he was being asked to store the items in return for his neighbour's parties being stopped.
According to his account, when he checked the contents he discovered that some bullets were loose and he decided to place them in the chamber of an accompanying revolver.
A defence barrister argued that his client's explanation had "the ring of truth".
"This man's father had replica (guns) because he was previously in a country and western band," said the barrister.
"He said the bullets were rattling around and that's why he put them in there."
The court heard that the Baker brothers had been "preyed upon" by others.
"Paramilitaries in our community need people to hold and store weapons," said the barrister.
"Here we have two unmarried brothers sharing a property - they have all the hallmarks of patsies."
Granting bail to the accused, the judge ordered him to live at an undisclosed address.
William Baker was also barred from contacting his brother or two other men charged in connection with the same police operation.