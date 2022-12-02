Maghera: Man in 50s dies after crash involving car and tractor
A man in his 50s has died following a two-vehicle collision in Maghera.
The crash, involving a Peugot 207 and Fendt tractor, happened on the Moneysharvan Road before 16:45 GMT on Thursday.
Emergency services including police, the fire service and ambulance service attended the scene but the driver of the car was pronounced dead.
The Moneysharvan Road was closed but has since reopened.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSNI.