Londonderry: Apprentice Boys' Lundy parade set to take place
- Published
Several thousand Apprentice Boys are set to take part in the annual Lundy parade in Londonderry.
The annual event commemorates the 17th century siege of the city.
More than 26 bands will join the parade around the city ahead of a service of thanksgiving and a wreath-laying ceremony.
In an online post, the PSNI advised those attending the event to travel safely.
"The city centre is open, however we would ask that motorists driving through the area between 11.30 and 17.30 GMT to take extra care," it said.
The main parade ends with the burning of an effigy of Lt Col Robert Lundy, known as Lundy the Traitor.
Lt Col Lundy, who once held the title of governor of Derry, gained his reputation for treachery among unionists due to his offer to surrender to the Jacobite army.
The marchers commemorate an event known as the Shutting of the Gates - when 13 apprentices locked the walled city's gates against the approaching army of the Catholic King James II in December 1688.
Apprentice Boys governor Graeme Stenhouse said the whole organisation is looking forward to the planned events on what is "the most important day of the year in the calendar".
He added that he was confident the march would be peaceful and respectful and that he did not foresee any tension arising from it.
"We always encourage our membership and supporters to conduct themselves in the proper manner," he said.
"We believe that if we are respectful in the way that we conduct our business then we will get respect from the nationalist community.
"Many discussions have gone on for 30 years to make these parades are [peaceful].
"We fully appreciate that we live in a nationalist city but on the other hand we believe we are entitled to celebrate our culture and mark our history.
"We don't foresee any difficulties in the city."
Mr Stenhouse added that they hope to welcome members from across the UK.
"We are hoping for a very good turnout this year with thousands of members and very much looking forward to it," he said.
Mr Stenhouse said the whole event is conducted in coordination with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
"We always, like every year, try to keep any disruption to traffic and to people in the city to a minimum."
The march commemorates an event known as the Shutting of the Gates - when 13 apprentices locked the walled city's gates against the approaching army of the Catholic King James II in December 1688.
The Siege of Derry lasted 105 days and cost more than 10,000 lives, the majority of them civilians.