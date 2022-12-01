Strabane bomb: Police seize items in Innisfree Gardens search
Police investigating the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane have seized a number of items during searches in the town.
The two officers escaped injury when a bomb detonated at the side of their vehicle on 17 November.
The New IRA has taken responsibility for the attack, a newspaper says.
The items were seized at a property in the Innisfree Gardens area of Strabane on Thursday evening.
Police said they have been taken away for further forensic examination.
They have again appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Seven men arrested as part of the investigation have all been released.