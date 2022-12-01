Lurgan: Police investigating 1996 murder of Ian Lyons make arrest
A man has been arrested in connection with the 1996 murder of 31-year-old Ian Lyons in Lurgan, County Armagh.
Mr Lyons was shot as he sat in his car with his girlfriend in Connor Park on the evening of 1 January. He was taken to hospital but died later that night.
He and his girlfriend had just left her family home a short time before the shooting.
A 58-year-old man was arrested in Belfast on Thursday by the PSNI's Legacy Investigation Branch.
Detectives are appealing to anyone with any knowledge of what happened that night and who have not spoken to police previously to do so now.