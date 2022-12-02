Qatar: 'Heartbreak' at Ulster University's campus plan
- Published
The chairperson of Ulster University's (UU) LGBT society has said she is "heartbroken" at the university's plans to open a campus in Qatar.
The university is due to open the campus in Lusail in Doha in January 2023.
Qatar has been heavily criticised for the country's human rights record.
UU said that LGBT+ rights are central to their commitment to equality and diversity.
In February 2020, UU established a partnership in Qatar with City University College to offer a range of UU business degree courses to students in Doha and elsewhere.
'Financial gain'
Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme, Hannah McCullough, the chair of the LGBT Society at the Coleraine campus, has said she is worried the university is putting "financial gain over a community within their community" and will damage their international reputation.
"Before I came to university I really struggled with my own identity," she said.
"It was actually through the society last year and through the support from the university that I was able to accept my own identity.
"That's not going to be an option for those students. It's heartbreaking."
The World Cup is currently being held in Qatar which has brought a renewed focus on the Middle Eastern country.
Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar and human rights organisation Amnesty International has said women and LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, intersex, queer or questioning) people "continue to face discrimination in law and practice".
Qatar has been heavily criticised over the country's human rights record, including the treatment of migrant workers building stadiums for the competition.
Patrick Corrigan from Amnesty International said: "We would expect Ulster University to set out how it will protect the rights of construction workers who are building its campus, and the cleaners, cooks and security staff who will work there, given the well-documented exploitation of migrant workers in Qatar.
"As a university committed to academic freedom, we need to know how it will safeguard the freedom of expression and academic freedom of its staff and students in Qatar, including those from the LGBTQ+ community."
Mr Corrigan said he would expect the university to publish "comprehensive human rights impact assessments to ensure that it won't be contributing to human rights violations".
"Ulster University is a registered charity with a public benefit purpose and is in receipt of millions in public funds. People have a right to expect that it's not profiting from or contributing to human rights violations," he said.
A spokesperson for Ulster University said that many UK universities were involved in "active partnerships across the Middle East" and would be delivering a leadership programme for women.
"Ulster University believes that education is a route for societal growth, facilitating improved global access to higher education and the positive social outcomes that come from that," the spokesperson added.
"LGBT+ rights are central to Ulster University's commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion, including through an active LGBT+ staff network that champions equality for all, regardless of gender or sexuality.
"Ulster University has not been involved with or invited to the FIFA World Cup 2022."