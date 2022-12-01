Scarlet fever case numbers on the rise in Northern Ireland
- Published
The number of cases of scarlet fever in Northern Ireland has risen in the past couple of weeks.
The Public Health Agency is alerting parents to the symptoms in children, including a pin-prick rash on the skin.
Speaking to BBC News NI, Dr Joanne McClean from the PHA said clusters of cases had been identified and health officials were monitoring numbers.
Parents are also being urged by the agency to vaccinate young children against the flu.
Pre-school children aged two years and over are eligible to receive the free flu jab through their GP.
Australia has just experienced one of its worst flu seasons.
The status of the flu season in Australia often serves as a predictor for the northern hemisphere.
Dr McClean said scarlet fever was "usually mild illness" but those who have it can "develop serious consequences in the short and long term".
She said: "It starts off with the child being a bit unwell - maybe a temperature, sore throat, out of sorts - but they go on to develop quite a characteristic rash.
"It's a pin-prick rash, which feels a bit rough to touch."
It is an infectious condition and has been spreading within schools, said Dr McClean.
"We have seen some clusters of scarlet fever in schools across Northern Ireland this year," she said.
"We're keeping track of the cases that are reported and supporting schools and other organisations as required.
"The numbers of scarlet fever were really, really low in the last two years and then it has bounced back this year.
"I think it is as a result of us all mixing more [after the coronavirus pandemic].
"The message is that if you think your child might have scarlet fever do seek advice from your GP."