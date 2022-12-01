Ballymena: 61-year-old sentenced for attacking blind man
A man who punched a blind man in the face three times and then kicked him as he lay injured on the ground has been given a three-month jail sentence.
Roy Gilmour attacked the 63-year-old in Ballymena, County Antrim last November.
The blind man uses a walking aid and Ballymena Magistrates Court was told he accidently bumped into Gilmour with his rollator as they passed in the street.
Gilmour, who is 61 and from Tullymore Park, Ballymena, was released on bail pending an appeal.
He had already pleaded guilty to a single count of common assault during a previous hearing in the case.
'Red mist'
On Thursday, a prosecuting lawyer told the court that the disabled victim is registered blind with only 10-15% vision and needs to use a rollator to get around.
He was walking along Wellington Street on 25 November 2021 when he knocked into Gilmour, who was walking with his disabled son, who is also partially sighted.
Gilmour reacted angrily and footage of his attack was captured on a mobile phone.
The police were called and the court heard the blind man sustained injuries to his nose and cheeks.
Gilmour was arrested but claimed during police interviews that he had acted in self-defence - a claim that was rejected by the judge who described the attack as "shocking".
A defence lawyer told the court that Gilmour "is remorseful for his behaviour" which had been the result of "red mist descending".
'Beyond belief'
The judge said it would have been clear that the victim was vulnerable due to his use of a rollator device.
He told Gilmour that to "punch him to the ground and then kick him - really it's beyond belief".
The judge added that he accepted caring for a disabled child can be traumatic and stressful, but said that was "no excuse or justification for attacking this man".