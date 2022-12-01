Cookstown fire victim: Tributes to athletics coach Robert Stevenson
- Published
The man who died following a house fire in Cookstown, County Tyrone, on Wednesday was Robert Stevenson, who was in his 90s.
Firefighters were called to a bungalow in The Pines shortly before 04:00 GMT on Wednesday but the pensioner was found dead at the scene.
Mr Stevenson was a former vice-principal of Cookstown High School.
He was also a well-known athletics coach who worked as a timing official for Athletics Northern Ireland.
The organisation paid a warm tribute to him in a statement on its website, describing him as "one of nature's gentlemen".
Known to his friends as Stevie, Mr Stevenson was involved in hockey and Scouts as well as athletics for decades.
He was a former president of the Ulster Schools Athletics Association and a recipient of a UK Sports Officials' Lifetime Achievement Award.
'Simply irreplaceable'
His long career in sports began when he was a student at Queen's University Belfast, according to Athletics Northern Ireland.
It said he was asked to keep time at the University Championships "and thus began an amazing lifetime role which he fulfilled at every level from schools sports to Commonwealth Games".
"His record of keeping time at 68 consecutive Ulster Schools Championships will never be surpassed and he coupled these duties with his presidency of Ulster Schools and vice-presidency of Irish Schools," its spokesman added.
"Despite all these achievements Stevie will primarily be remembered as one of nature's gentlemen.
Mr Stevenson was described as "simply irreplaceable" in a post on the Ulster Schools Athletics Facebook page.
"Stevie has been a stalwart of athletics at district, Ulster and Irish level for many decades and will be sadly missed," a spokesperson said.
"Our thoughts are extended to his family and friends."