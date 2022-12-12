West Belfast: Man in hospital after 'savage assault'
A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital after being attacked by a gang of men in west Belfast on Monday morning.
It happened in the Beechmount Grove area shortly after 03:00 GMT.
Five men - unknown to the injured party - launched a "savage assault" on the victim before fleeing in what is believed to be a red Vauxhall Astra, police said.
The victim's injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Police appealed for information.