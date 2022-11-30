County Tyrone: Man dies after Cookstown bungalow fire
A man has died after a fire at a bungalow in Cookstown in County Tyrone.
The fire service was called to the detached property in The Pines in the town shortly before 04:00 GMT on Wednesday morning.
Firefighters from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) used jets to extinguish the fire, but a man was found dead at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The man's name has not yet been released.
Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers said they want anyone with information about the incident who could to contact them.
An NIFRS spokesperson said the fire service's thoughts and sympathies were with the man's loved ones.