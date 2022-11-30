Deaths from suicide rise in Northern Ireland
There were 237 deaths from suicide in Northern Ireland last year - 18 more than the number recorded in 2020.
It is the highest number of registered deaths from suicide since 2015 - 176 were men, 61 women.
The suicide rate for men and women has been on an upward trajectory since 2019, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra),
There were 14.3 deaths from suicide per 100,000 people in NI - slightly higher than the rate in other UK regions.
In 2021, a majority of the deaths occurred in the Belfast Health Trust area, followed by the Western Trust, with the Northern Trust registering the lowest suicide rate of 10.4 per 100,000.
