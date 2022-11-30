Newry burglary: Three men charged after iron bar attack

Springfarm Heights in Newry
The man was assaulted at a house at Springfarm Heights in Newry

Three men have been charged after a man was attacked with baseball bats and an iron bar during an aggravated burglary at a house in Newry.

The incident happened in Springfarm Heights early on Tuesday morning.

Three men were later arrested after a car crashed on the southbound carriageway of the A1.

Three men aged 27, 30 and 33 have been charged with a number of offences including two counts of aggravated burglary and driving-related offences.

They are due to appear before Newry Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Police said the occupant of the house sustained cuts and bruising as a result of the incident.

