Derry and Strabane council approves heating hardship fund
- Published
Derry and Strabane District Council has approved a hardship fund for people struggling to pay home heating bills.
It had previously been delayed over issues finding a company to administer the scheme and issue payments.
It is understood the £258,000 fund will come in a one-off payment of up to £100 paid directly to the energy provider.
The fund will be available to oil and electricity customers in the council area but not gas customers, Aontú councillor Emmet Doyle has said.
Mr Doyle said he was bitterly disappointed that gas customers would not be able to avail of the fund.
He said every possible way had been considered but the council eventually "got to the stage where they had to make a decision to move forward without including gas customers".
"Firmus [Gas] have told us they can't process the payments in the way in which we would like," he told BBC Radio Foyle.
"What we were basically asking them to do is the same thing we are asking electricity companies to do, which is basically saying: 'Here is the money, process the payment and give us a code'.
The scheme was set to open later this week, with further details announced in the coming days, he added.
Meanwhile, a UK-wide scheme to help people with their energy bills has still not been delivered in Northern Ireland.
Referral basis
The council scheme is designed for emergency situations when a householder is not able to pay fuel bills or buy a top-up.
It is run on a referral basis - referrals can be made by any local support organisation, school, church or charity.
People can also refer themselves using an application form that will be available on the council's website when the scheme opens.
A household can only receive one payment through the fund.
The eligibility criteria includes:
- The household earns a total income of less than £40,000
- A member of the household is entitled to free school meals
- The household is in debt with an energy provider
- There is a "vulnerable person" in the household
- A member of the household has recently become unemployed
- A member of the household is on a zero-hours contract
Derry Against Fuel Poverty's Sinead Quinn said they were devastated gas customers in the council area would not be able to benefit.
"We pushed hard for the establishment of this fund which was so important in the absence of an executive," Ms Quinn said.
"Gas heating is the preferred home-heating system in new build social housing developments across Northern Ireland.
"Derry Against Fuel Poverty remains committed to highlighting the struggle for those of us on low incomes, in and out of work, and will keep on fighting, whatever way we can."
BBC News NI has approached Firmus Energy for a response.